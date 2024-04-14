Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $13.90

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $15.14 on Thursday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

