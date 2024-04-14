ARQ (ARQ) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ARQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARQ and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -14.62 ARQ Competitors $1.09 billion $40.04 million 9.23

ARQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -16.81% -49.01% -26.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ARQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 38 317 309 9 2.43

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 0.59%. Given ARQ’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

ARQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s competitors have a beta of 2.43, indicating that their average stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARQ competitors beat ARQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ARQ Company Profile

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

