Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.75 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

DAL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DAL opened at $46.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

