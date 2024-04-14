Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for PG&E in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for PG&E’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PG&E’s FY2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

