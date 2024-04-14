Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Reduced by Zacks Research

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.32%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

