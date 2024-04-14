Barclays Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $84.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

NYSE CL opened at $85.85 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

