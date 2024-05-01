Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

APPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 2.6 %

Digital Turbine stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.45 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 194.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

