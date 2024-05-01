Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $511.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
