Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. Consolidated Communications has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $511.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

