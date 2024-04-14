Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 110.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Biomerica Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BMRA stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $808,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 42,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

