DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,190 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,190 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

