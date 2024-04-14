Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $165.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $235.15.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,355 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,870,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 326.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.