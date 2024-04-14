Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,027 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,288,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after purchasing an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $189.53 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

