Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,801 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $16,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in McKesson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $523.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.69. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $352.34 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.64.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

