76 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,810,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,854,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,526,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $10,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $361.81 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.91 and a 200 day moving average of $380.74.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.44.

In other Everest Group news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz acquired 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Allan Williamson purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

