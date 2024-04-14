Clarius Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3,539.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,370,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average of $234.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,385 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

