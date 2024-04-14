Clarius Group LLC Sells 7,182 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 882.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

