Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) PT Raised to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,686,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after buying an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,085,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,717,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,510,000 after buying an additional 176,095 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.