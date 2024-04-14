Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Performance
CNSL opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
