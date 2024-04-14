Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

CNSL opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $497.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.07. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.18 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,269,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,442,000 after buying an additional 128,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 137,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,952,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,374,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,980,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Further Reading

