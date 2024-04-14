Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.500-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Constellation Brands also updated its FY25 guidance to $13.50-13.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.11.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,215,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,845,000 after buying an additional 325,207 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

