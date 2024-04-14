Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 20.2 %

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.82.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

