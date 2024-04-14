Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.
Corus Entertainment Trading Down 20.2 %
Shares of CJREF stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.82.
About Corus Entertainment
