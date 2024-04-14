Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Citigroup Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE C opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Citigroup
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.