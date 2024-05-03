35,000 Shares in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in Nerdy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,784,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Nerdy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.64 on Friday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nerdy news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,203,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 67,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $195,814.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,855,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,264,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,203,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 217,991 shares of company stock worth $629,314 and sold 126,091 shares worth $370,371. Corporate insiders own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

