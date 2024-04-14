DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Loews by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

