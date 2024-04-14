Destiny Media Technologies (DSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 15th.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.50%.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DSY stock opened at C$1.55 on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market cap of C$15.69 million, a P/E ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

