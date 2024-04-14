Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Sets New 52-Week High at $77.52

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERXGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.52 and last traded at $76.46, with a volume of 153491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.46.

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $501.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,428,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,933,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,736,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 191.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares (ERX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Energy Select Sector index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap companies in the energy industry. ERX was launched on Nov 6, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

