Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.11

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.11 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 58564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 574,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

