Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.717 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
Emera Stock Performance
EMA stock opened at C$47.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.16. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.52.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2788927 EPS for the current year.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
