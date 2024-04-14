Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.717 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Emera Stock Performance

EMA stock opened at C$47.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$48.16. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.52.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2788927 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Emera

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.