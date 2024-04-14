MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 30th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of CXH opened at $7.43 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.