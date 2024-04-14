Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

