Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.8 %

GATO opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $677.96 million, a P/E ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 2.21. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Featured Articles

