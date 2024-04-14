Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 143,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 311,289 shares.The stock last traded at $10.54 and had previously closed at $9.72.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver Trading Up 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 2.21.
Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12.
About Gatos Silver
Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gatos Silver
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Stock Average Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.