Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE O opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

