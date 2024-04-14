Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 116.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

