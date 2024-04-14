Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,572,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 770,297 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 111,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 105,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

