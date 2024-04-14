KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of KKR opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

