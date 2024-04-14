Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 47,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 55,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
