Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 47,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 55,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

