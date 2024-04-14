Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,341,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

