Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after buying an additional 1,033,819 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,910,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,418,000 after buying an additional 57,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after buying an additional 1,244,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.22. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

