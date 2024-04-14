1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 434,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 248,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of 1847 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.
