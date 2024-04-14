1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 434,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 248,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

1847 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Get 1847 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1847

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of 1847 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.