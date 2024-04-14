UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 2.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.29. 631,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,019,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.01 to $6.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 308.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

