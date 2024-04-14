ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Trading 8.8% Higher

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

ZOO Digital Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

