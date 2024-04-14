Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,513,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,293,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.56.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.75%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

