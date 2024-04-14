Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $37.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

