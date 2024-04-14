Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,346 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Five9 worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Price Performance

FIVN opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.69 and a beta of 0.83. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $239.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.