Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,473 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 16,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $221.10 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

