Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Huron Consulting Group worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,973,000 after buying an additional 535,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,892,000 after buying an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,076. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HURN. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $92.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average is $101.54. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

