Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 17,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 48,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

