NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.45.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

