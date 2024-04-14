North American Construction Group Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for North American Construction Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for North American Construction Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.31 million.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of NOA stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

