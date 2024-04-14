ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ORG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,728,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,875,134,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,795,073,000 after buying an additional 235,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $236.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

